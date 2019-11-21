Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

More Trouble For Teresa! Giudice Hit With $13K Tax Lien, Still Owes $73K The ‘RHONJ’ star revealed she has been paying for husband Joe’s deportation appeal.

Teresa Giudice has been footing the bill for her husband Joe’s deportation appeal, but their taxes have gone unpaid. RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal The Real Housewives of New Jersey star has been hit with a new tax lien while still owing over $73,000.

In court papers obtained from Morris County Court in New Jersey, Teresa, 47, and Joe, 47, were hit with a Notice of Federal Tax Lien on October 9, 2019 for $13,070.56 for the tax period ending on December 31, 2018. No release has been recorded for the lien.

Radar previously reported Teresa was slapped with a State Tax Lien for $73,273 on August 30, 2017. A clerk from the Sacramento County Court in California confirmed the lien has also not been released with their office.

As Radar readers know, Teresa was released from prison in December 2015 after serving 11 months in prison for tax fraud. Joe was released in March 2019 after serving 41 months behind bars. He was transported to ICE custody.

Teresa revealed on the premiere episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey that she has been paying for her husband’s deportation appeal.

As Radar readers know, Joe is currently in his native Italy amid his deportation appeal to return to the United States. Teresa and the couple’s four daughters went to Italy earlier this month to visit Joe.

But unfortunately for Teresa, the problems don’t end there. The reality star left BravoCon early on Sunday, November 17 when her father Giacinto was rushed to the hospital.

Brother Joe Gorga gave an exclusive update on their father, who remains in the hospital, to Radar.

“He’s doing much better, thank you,” he said. “He’s doing better.”

Giacinto has had health issues in recent years. He was admitted to the hospital for pneumonia twice in one week in October 2018.