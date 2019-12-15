Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Poor Joe! Teresa Giudice & Girls 'Still Deciding' Whether To Visit Him For Holidays

Poor Joe! Teresa Giudice & Girls 'Still Deciding' Whether To Visit Him For Holidays

Teresa Giudice has admitted she and her daughters might not visit Joe in Italy for the holidays.

But that’s not a surprise to RadarOnline.com readers!

More than a week after Radar exclusively reported that The Real Housewives of New Jersey star was refusing to commit to a family holiday visit to Joe, she told Us Weekly that she and her four girls haven’t decided what they are doing for the holidays!

“I don’t know yet,” Teresa said at iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball concert at Madison Square Garden on Friday, December 13.

“We’re still deciding. We have a lot going on.”

Her husband had proudly shared on Instagram last month that his daughters were going to visit him in Italy for Christmas.

But a Radar source previously said, “Teresa is refusing to say for sure if she is going to see Joe in Italy for Christmas.”

Despite 23 years of marriage, the couple is on the brink of divorce after spending four years apart while they served their respective sentences behind bars, with cheating allegations plaguing them both.

Teresa and Joe accused each other of cheating while they appeared on a Bravo special with Andy Cohen, and the bad blood may ruin Christmas for the family.

“The girls are definitely going to see Joe in Italy again, they can’t wait to see their dad,” the source said at the time. “Teresa still doesn’t know what she is going to do.”

Now, it’s sounding like the entire family might snub Joe for the season.

As Radar exclusively revealed, Teresa was caught holding hands with her much younger boytoy, Blake Schreck, 26, in Miami in February, while Joe was still in the federal prison.

She was busted with Blake again in New York City over the summer and she admitted at BravoCon that she was still “friends” with Schreck.

But Teresa has denied cheating on Joe with Schreck.

“Teresa tasted her freedom and she liked it,” the source told Radar. “She still is considering divorcing Joe.”

Meanwhile, the entire family is still waiting for a judge to rule on Joe’s deportation case appeal.

Teresa and their girls’ last visit to Italy, in November, was tense, a source claimed to Radar. “Teresa and Joe were arguing a lot, and wouldn’t go near each other,” the insider said.

At the Jingle Ball, when asked whether her daughters are excited for the season, she told Us, “Yes, they are. Yes!”

Teresa attended the event with Audriana, 10. The reality star and Joe, both 47, are also the parents of Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, and Milania, 13.

But Teresa is backtracking on the family’s holiday plans.

The RHONJ queen told Us last month that she planned for her daughters to spend Christmas with their father. “I encourage the kids because I have work and stuff so, but whenever the kids want to go, I have no problem sending them, but they have school also,” she explained.

Joe had written on social media in November, “Can’t wait till my girls come back to show them Salerno during Christmas.”

But now, after Teresa’s devastating interview, it all seems up in the air!