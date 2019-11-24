Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Joe Giudice Gives Video Tour Of Modest Italy Home Amid Deportation Appeal Case The star's motion for an oral argument was recently denied.

Joe Giudice is grateful for his home despite its lack of luxury, RadarOnline.com can report.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 49, posted a video where he gives a tour of his modest home in Salerno, Italy.

In the video, the reality star went through his bedroom which included his bed, a small bed and a laptop. He also showed off his kitchen, bathroom, living room, providing details as any tour guide would.

Outside of his home, his silver Mercedes, a slice of his past luxurious life, could be found parked, but the best part of his home: the balcony which doubled as great seats to the view of the mountains.

“Enjoying the beautiful view. You can’t beat this view, “he began in the quick selfie video.

“It’s a hell of a walk to get up here but you can’t beat this view.”

Despite being grateful for his current humble home in Italy, Joe is currently still locked in a deportation appeal case.

Readers know the reality star did some time on charges of mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud. After 41 months in prison, he was immediately transported to ICE custody before unsanitary conditions forced him to request his return to Italy, where he’s fighting against his deportation.

Upon his return, Joe’s drastic weight loss was revealed to fans and he reunited with his family, including his daughters and wife

Though the father and daughter reunion was a warm one, the same wasn’t true for his encounter with Teresa.

“Teresa and Joe are arguing a lot, and won’t go near each other,” a source told Radar. “All of the photos of them together seem forced,” a source exclusively told Radar. “The girls are very happy with their dad and love seeing him, but Teresa has a different attitude. Things are tense.”

The interaction between Teresa, 47, and Joe does not come as a surprise to readers. When news broke that RHONJ cameras wanted to capture their reunion, Joe’s family, who was disappointed with the way she mistreated him during his prison sentence, warned her to stay away.

Teresa’s family also has some venom towards Joe. In a recent episode of RHONJ, her ailing father Giacinto Gorga slammed his son-in-law for failing to obtain his US citizenship while he was in New York.

“I slap your husband. He never did nothing right, he did everything wrong!” Giacinto, 76, told Teresa. “Six times I told him, ‘Go make a citizen.’ ‘Yeah yeah, I’ll go’ — he never did. He gotta blame himself.”