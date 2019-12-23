Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Kenya Moore’s nasty divorce drama was exposed on the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

“You know, Marc didn’t want a prenup. We don’t have one. Like, he wouldn’t even have the conversation,” she admitted on the December 22 episode when speaking of their miserable marriage.

The reality star, 48, and her husband of two years, 49, discussed their relationship woes on screen, as an insider told RadarOnline.com exclusively that Marc Daly “told the truth,” about their troubles.

Kenya explained to her co-stars Kandi Burruss and Cynthia Bailey that he was always against signing a prenup.

On the Bravo show, Marc revealed his secret management of her financial woes, telling the RHOA ladies that he helped fix Kenya’s failing business. Among other things, he claimed that her Kenya Moore Hair Care was “a little messy” when they first met. “I helped you fix it,” he told the group. “That’s what we do!”

According to the source, “Marc told the whole truth. He was very involved in helping her straighten out her business.”

The insider continued. “He didn’t want to be tied to her. That’s why he didn’t want to get married on paper. She wanted a prenup and he did not.”

As Radar exclusively revealed, Marc and Kenya had a blowout fight that was caught on camera just days before announcing their divorce.

The insider said that the struggles of maintaining a long-distance relationship while living in two different states also became an issue.

“There was never an agreement for them to live together,” the source spilled. “He always stated he wanted to stay in New York City, and she wanted to stay in Atlanta for the show.”

Radar readers know Kenya was fired from RHOA after keeping her marriage to Marc a secret and refusing to film with him. She didn’t appear in Season 11, but gave birth to her daughter Brooklyn as the show aired.

She was brought back for Season 12 with amassive pay cut, going from $1.5 million to just $500,000 for the season.

