‘RHOA’ Shocking Exit: ‘Snake’ Accused Of Recording Cynthia Bailey Abruptly Leaves The Show Kenya Moore refuses to film with Yovanna, ending the reign of terror!

Bye, snake!

After a huge blowout with the Real Housewives of Atlanta stars, the woman Kenya Moore accused of being a “snake” will finally be ousted from the show, RadarOnline.com exclusively learned.

Trouble has been brewing in Atlanta ever since NeNe Leakes claimed that a friend secretly recorded Cynthia Bailey trash talking her.

Tensions exploded when Kenya called the friend out for the sneaky move.

“That person needs to step up, because you need to be a sly dog and a little snake in front of everybody,” Kenya said on the hit Bravo show as she tried to identify the culprit.

“Don’t bring it up unless you can really show the receipts,” she warned.

As Radar readers know, a source revealed Gail “Yovanna” Momplaisir was behind the secret tape.

“Of course, Yovanna is the ‘snake’ they all speak of, but she didn’t do it all by herself,” the insider spilled.

However, Yovanna’s time as the chief troublemaker was short lived.

“Kenya keeps pushing for the details about who took the recording that NeNe was talking about,” the source said.

“Yovanna gets outed as the one who Nene says recorded Cynthia.”

The RHOA insider told Radar that the ladies holding a peach took action.

“Kenya and Cynthia refused to film with Yovanna, so she left the show mid-season!”

