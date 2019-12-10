Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

‘RHOA’ Reveal: The ‘Snake’ Stirring Up Trouble For NeNe & Cynthia Exposed Kenya Moore calls the culprit ‘a sly dog’ as tensions explode.

Who is the “snake” among the ladies of Atlanta?

As NeNe Leakes and Cynthia Bailey continued to battle on the Real Housewives of Atlanta, the identity of the “snake” who took a secret recording was front and center on the December 8 episode.

As Radar readers know, Kenya Moore called the person who recorded Cynthia trash talking NeNe “a snake,” for secretly making the audio.

“That person needs to step up, because you need to be asly dog and a little snake in front of everybody,” Kenya said as she tried to find out the identity of the culprit.

“Don’t bring it up unless you can really show the receipts,” she warned.

However, Radar readers already knew the identity of the “snake” is a good friend of the cast and she certainly wasn’t alone in stirring the pot in Atlanta a source claimed.

“Of course, Yovanna is the ‘snake’ they all speak of, but she didn’t do it all by herself,” an insider claimed, identifying Gail “Yovanna” Momplaisir as the “snake.”

“Yovanna dishes out so much trash talking, stirring up trouble, but Cynthia and Kenya are in the middle of it all.”

Cynthia denied she has been stabbing NeNe in the back, but her nemesis didn’t believe her and said she had the receipts.

“I don’t care what Cynthia has said, I’m just telling you that she has,” NeNe explained to Kandi Burruss on the show. “Not only that, she spoke to someone else that we both know in common and talked about me like a dog and unfortunately for her, they recorded everything she said.”

The OG of the ATL swore to keep Yovanna’s identity secret, but said in her confessional that she knew the contents of the tape.

“There is some sort of audio of Cynthia saying really horrible things about me.”

Scroll through the gallery for the exclusive details about the RHOA “snake.”