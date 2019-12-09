‘RHOA’ Battle: NeNe Leakes Lashes Out At Andy Cohen For ‘Shady’ Criticism ‘I don’t appreciate this at all,’ the OG of the ATL slams as bitter feud explodes.

Messy!

NeNe Leakes lashed out at Andy Cohen in an explosive feud and the OG of the ATL is furious.

On the December 8 episode of Watch What Happens Live, Andy put up a photo of the Real Housewives of Atlanta star wearing the same dress twice.

“One of Nene’s confessional looks this year is the same dress she wore to our big doorbell show in LA where the strap broke,” he said. “So, I guess she fixed her strap which we loved. We just love our eagle-eyed researchers here.”

As the audience hooted and guest Eva Marcille laughed, Andy asked: “Why? Was that shady? I didn’t mean for that to be shady.”

Eva, who was accused of being shady by her fellow RHOA stars, told him: “You’re. just like me. I didn’t mean to but sometimes it comes out shady.”

An irate NeNe ripped into Andy, the creator of the Housewives franchises and a powerful and influential force at Bravo, on her Instagram page.

“Can somebody please tell me what was the point of this? Like i don’t get it. That was 2 years ago i wore this dress ONCE, so i can’t sit in a confessional with it on,” she wrote as the caption to the video of Andy trash talking her outfits.

“@bravoandy How many times have you recycled your suits and ties? #pointless #messy why you care?”

As the highest paid housewife not only in Atlanta, but on every franchise of the show, NeNe had no trouble calling Andy out https://radaronline.com/photos/andy-cohen-nasty-feuds-exposed/ in a bitter rant.

“It’s enough that we #RHOA ladies come for each other and now we have to worry about executives coming for us! No i mean coming for me! It’s not cool. Wasn’t you interviewing those girls? What you mad about? Y’all stay coming for me but soon as i say something or do something I’m wrong🤷🏽‍♀‍ I DONT APPRECIATE THIS AT ALL.”

Scroll through the gallery for details of NeNe’s latest RHOA feud.