Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

‘RHOA’ Recording: ‘Snake’ Accused Of Lying About Taping Cynthia Bailey Trash Talking NeNe Leakes All the drama may have been based on a lie!

So sneaky!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta ladies have been bickering back on forth on the show about a “snake” in their midst causing trouble, but RadarOnline.com exclusively learned that all the drama may have been based on a lie!

NeNe Leakes dropped the bombshell that a friend secretly recorded Cynthia Bailey trash talking her, and she was furious.

Kenya Moore weighed in on the drama, calling out the person who made the recording.

“That person needs to step up, because you need to be a sly dog and a little snake in front of everybody,” Kenya said on the hit Bravo show as she tried to find out the identity of the culprit.

“Don’t bring it up unless you can really show the receipts,” she warned, and Radar revealed who she was.

“Of course, Yovanna is the ‘snake’ they all speak of, but she didn’t do it all by herself,” an insider spilled about Gail “Yovanna” Momplaisir.

“Yovanna dishes out so much trash talking, stirring up trouble, but Cynthia and Kenya are in the middle of it all.”

However, insiders snitched to Radar that Yovanna may have made up a story about the recording.

“There is allegedly audio but to date no cast member or staffers have heard said audio,” the source explained.

“Many believe she made it up to keep filming.”

According to the source, the validity of the tape doesn’t really matter to the RHOC ladies.

“NeNe doesn’t care if it was/is real, she knows Cynthia trash talks her,” the insider revealed about the possibility that Yovanna didn’t actually record Cynthia.

“I don’t care what Cynthia has said, I’m just telling you that she has,” NeNe told Kandi Burruss on the show. “Not only that, she spoke to someone else that we both know in common and talked about me like a dog and unfortunately for her, they recorded everything she said.”

The OG of the ATL vowed to keep Yovanna’s identity secret but said in her confessional that she knew the details of what was on the recording.

“There is some sort of audio of Cynthia saying really horrible things about me,” NeNe said.

Scroll through the gallery for the exclusive details about the RHOA “snake” and the recording that is causing massive drama on the show.