Kenya Moore Says Co-Sleeping With Daughter Strained Sex Life With Marc Daly The stars split after two years of marriage.

Kenya Moore did not hold back when discussing her broken sex life with husband Marc Daly on The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

On Sunday’s episode, the star told friend Porsha Williams that she and her now-estranged hubby hadn’t been intimate in a long time due to the fact that they slept in the same bed with infant daughter Brooklyn Doris.

“The baby has changed so much in our lives,” Moore, 48, said. “She’s in the bed all the time. He does not want me to put her in a crib.”

“It’s been difficult,” she continued. “We [sleep together] when we can, but it definitely is not as often as I would like.”

When Williams, 38, asked her how long it had been since they had sex, Moore replied, “Girl, I’m not going to even say that number.”

RadarOnline.com readers know Moore married Daly, 49, on June 10, 2017. They welcomed their daughter in November 4, 2018, but, following a string of relationship issues, announced their split this September 2019. While Moore’s said she hopes the two will rekindle their romance one day, they are currently focusing on co-parenting their now 1-year-old daughter.

“It’s hard being in relationships, especially when you have a little one involved,” Moore continued in the episode. “Sometimes it’s good, sometimes it’s bad, sometimes you feel like you want to give up.”

Williams — who was also going through relationship issues at the time — told her friend that she and Daly had “got to connect sexually” in order to make their marriage work.

“I agree, we got to do better than that,” Moore said. “I just don’t like where we are right now.”

Sadly, Moore admitted on last week’s episode of RHOA that she and her husband’s sex life started suffering long before Brooklyn was even born.

“Maybe when I was about 6 months, 7 months, he just started getting really freaked out about my belly growing,” she told Kandi Burruss. “He thought it was kind of awkward.”

Their separate living situation didn’t help — with Moore in Atlanta and Daly in New York City — and the new parents struggled to make time for each other. Things got even worse when the two planned a trip to Turks and Caicos to celebrate their second wedding anniversary and Daly wouldn’t let Moore bring a nanny along. In the end, the businessman skipped the vacation altogether, leaving Moore alone with their child.

Now, the two are going through an amicable split, though Moore is holding out hope that she and Daly will solve their issues and eventually come together.

“I didn’t get married to quit,” she told PEOPLE this October. “I love my husband. I don’t doubt that he loves me. Let me be clear, I took my vows seriously. I believe in for better and for worse and I believe in trying it all before you walk away, especially when we do have a child and we are a family.”