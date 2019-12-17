Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

'RHOA' Showdown: Kenya Moore & Marc Daly To Face-Off At Epic Reunion

Kenya Moore and her estranged hubby Marc Daly may face-off in an epic RHOA reunion, RadarOnlie.com exclusively learned.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star made a triumphant return to the show after getting fired for keeping her marriage a secret only to have it blow up in her face.

As Radar readers know, after a brutal fight with her now ex, Kenya announced that she was getting a divorce from her husband of two years.

Now a source told Radar that the execs in charge of the hit Bravo show want Kenya to deliver major drama at the end of the season.

“RHOA producers want Marc to show up at the reunion to talk about their marriage,” the insider spilled.

“Hopefully Marc will agree to go and film.”

Even if he doesn’t show up, the show would be filled with fireworks for Kenya.

“Andy will definitely ask her about the status of her relationship,” the source told Radar.

One thing the reunion would definitely deliver would be a crazy scene thanks to Kenya’s on-screen nemesis NeNe Leakes.

“If Marc shows up it will be the most dramatic reunion ever because Marc loves NeNe,” the source revealed.

His appearance wasn’t set in stone and RHOA producers had not offered Marc a deal for the reunion yet, a different source told Radar.

“Marc wants nothing to do with Kenya, he’s over the show, he’s over the marriage. But he loves his daughter.”

The couple secretly tied the knot in 2017 and Kenya gave birth to their daughter Brooklyn in 2018.

Radar reported that she took a massive $1million pay cut to return to RHOA, earning only $500,000 for the season.

