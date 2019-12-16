Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

‘RHOA’ Bridezillas! Inside Porsha Williams' & Cynthia Bailey's Battle To Get Hitched First

A double wedding will NOT be happening in the ATL.

RHOA stars Porsha Williams and Cynthia Bailey are in a battle to see who can walk down the aisle first, RadarOnline.com exclusively learned.

The newly engaged ladies are making their wedding plans trying to outdo each other with the fabulous plans that are guaranteed to top Eva Marcille’s over-the-top celebration.

“Bravo cameras will be rolling for both Porsha and Cynthia,” a source spilled to Radar about the Real Housewives of Atlanta stars.

Radar readers know Cynthia announced she would be marrying Mike Hill on October 10, 2020.

With her date set, Porsha was another story.

“Porsha wants to tie the knot as soon as possible with Dennis [McKinley] after he was such a dog cheating on her,” the insider explained.

Dennis confessed on RHOA that he blamed his fiancée’s postpartum depression for cheating on her.

“We had a rough pregnancy, all the way from start to finish,” Dennis said on the December 15 episode.

“Sex during pregnancy, it’s nothing what a man wants to do, and after PJ got here, postpartum was very real. We cried together like every night. That’s not a good enough why, but that’s the why.”

Porsha broke off her first engagement with Dennis, but ended up forgiving him. After intense therapy he re-proposed to her on a RHOA trip with Bravo cameras capturing the moment he got down on one knee and asked her to be his wife again.

“Porsha is very respectful of Cynthia and Cynthia got engaged first and then set her date first,” the insider explained to Radar.

“Porsha wants to have a fabulous wedding and she needs time to plan it. She is saying next summer so she doesn’t interfere with Cynthia’s date.”

