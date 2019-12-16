Porsha Williams’ Fiancé Says Her Postpartum Depression Made Him Cheat ‘Sex during pregnancy, it’s nothing what a man wants to do,’ Dennis McKinley admits.

Porsha Williams’ fiancé just revealed the real reason he cheated on her following the birth of their daughter.

On the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Dennis McKinley attended an emotional therapy session with his baby mama, during which he dropped the bombshell that her physical appearance during her pregnancy and her postpartum depression after the baby’s birth are what drove him to be unfaithful.

“We had a rough pregnancy, all the way from start to finish,” McKinley, 43, said. “Sex during pregnancy, it’s nothing what a man wants to do … and after PJ got here, postpartum was very real. We cried together like every night. That’s not a good enough why, but that’s the why.”

When the episode was filmed, the stars were living apart and co-parenting daughter Pilar “PJ” Jhena. Still, they agreed to reunite for a counseling session with Dr. Sherry Blake.

“It was a poor decision and it was a selfish decision,” McKinley continued, addressing his cheating scandal. “I made a mistake, I cheated. … I’ve done my best to let Porsha know that I love her and I’m remorseful and apologetic. The priority for me is the baby.”

RadarOnline.com readers know Williams, 38, learned of McKinley’s infidelity when their child was only three months old. In a heartbreaking episode of RHOA, she even revealed that her baby daddy didn’t want to be intimate with her while she was pregnant because her growing belly freaked him out!

During the therapy session, the star argued that what McKinley did was not a “mistake.”

“A mistake, to me, is taking the wrong exit. You don’t make a mistake and set up with someone and cheat,” Williams said. “That’s not where he needs to be in order for me to heal and move forward. He needs to be in a place in my eyes where he’s taking full accountability for his actions, period. No matter how it looks and feels. It insults me when he says mistake.”

She added that the worst part was knowing that McKinley was sleeping with someone behind her back while pretending to be there for her, both physically and emotionally.

“All the rough stuff that he said that I went through, he was literally by my side,” she said. “And that’s one of the things that was really difficult. I’m terribly disappointed and I’m hurt.”

In the end, Williams gave McKinley an ultimatum, explaining that whatever they decided to do about their love life would directly impact their daughter.

“At the end of the day, this is a serious situation,” Williams said. “Our daughter is growing up by leaps and bounds every single day. If we’re going to be together for her, we’re going to have to start working on it. … If you’re going to live how you want to live because that’s just what your loins want, we can move on with our co-parent life. But if you are really trying to make a commitment over here, that’s what I want to know from your heart.”

“I want us to be together and that is not a co-parent situation. I apologize again,” McKinley told Williams before addressing Dr. Sherry. “I hope [Porsha and I] can get to a place where we start to communicate more and she can give me another chance.”

Since the episode was filmed, Williams and McKinley have reconciled.

“We are re-engaged,” Williams said during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen earlier this month.

“We’re working on our family. It takes time,” she explained of her relationship with her husband-to-be. “I love him and he loves me and we’re doing what’s best for our family. That’s really all you can do.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.