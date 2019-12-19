Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

‘RHOA’ Fighting Explodes: Kenya, Porsha & Cynthia Are Amping Up The Drama

RHOA drama pays.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta fights are exploding and the drama is guaranteeing the ladies another season, RadarOnline.com exclusively learned.

The leader of the antics on the hit Bravo show has been Marlo Hampton, who may finally get to hold a peach after nine years of just being a “friend.”

“Marlo just knows how to stir up trouble on the show,” an insider told Radar. “She is in the running to become a full-time Housewife.”

Nicknamed the “Bone Collector,” Marlo never shied away from a fight, not even with NeNe Leakes.

“Marlo is full***-time drama and she is getting recognized for this.”

The highly paid ladies were all given raises for season 12 and they were delivering the storylines that made the show the highest rated on the network.

“Cynthia [Bailey] was the last to receive her pickup letter last season and she’s become much more dramatic this season,” the source told Radar exclusively.

“Cynthia has really had some great moments this season, everyone likes it,” revealed the snitch. “Her engagement and her fights are driving the drama.”

Radar revealed that Porsha got a raise too, earning a whopping $1.3 million for the season.

“Porsha [Williams] makes more and she’s delivering more,” the insider explained.

“Porsha has shared every single part of her breakup with Dennis and then them getting back together. She doesn’t hide anything, and the show execs love that,’ the source confirmed.

And while Kenya Moore was fired the previous season, she returned to RHOA with a $1 million pay cut.

“Kenya took a huge pay cut to come back. She’s her old dramatic self and a third of the price. She is ratings gold at a great bargain,” the insider told Radar.

