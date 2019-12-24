Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Family Divided! Joe Giudice & Daughters Reunite In Italy For Christmas Without Teresa The mom's holiday season isn't looking so merry and bright.

Looks like Teresa Giudice will be spending the holidays away from her girls!

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star’s four daughters have officially landed in Italy to spend Christmas with their dad, Joe, while she was nowhere to be found.

In a video Joe posted on his Instagram account on Christmas Eve morning, the 49-year-old is seen anxiously waiting for his children to go through customs. Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and 10-year-old Audriana then make their way out to be reunited with the dad.

“They are so cute so happy,” he gushed in the post’s caption.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Teresa, 47, had been feeling hesitant about flying overseas to see Joe again after she and the kids went on a four-day trip to Italy in November.

“Teresa is refusing to say for sure if she is going to see Joe in Italy for Christmas,” an insider previously told Radar.

It’s likely she wouldn’t have been very welcome if she had gone.

Despite 23 years of marriage, Joe and Teresa officially announced their separation on December 17. Cheating allegations had plagued them both during the over four years the pair had spent apart while they served their respective prison sentences.

They pleaded guilty to 41 counts of fraud, including conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud and three types of bankruptcy fraud. Teresa served 11 months in federal prison in 2015, while Joe served 41 months, until his release in March 2019. He was then taken into ICE custody before getting deported to Italy in October.

Joe is appealing his deportation status with the Third Circuit court. A decision is pending.