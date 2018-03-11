Fox News Host Jesse Watters Getting Divorce After Alleged ‘Cheating’ With Co-Worker

Is Watters’ World going to drown?

Fox News’ star Jesse Waters, who hosts his own Saturday show and also appears on The Five, is in the midst of divorce due to an affair with his sexy young associate producer, Emma DiGiovine, the New York Daily News has reported.

Watters’ wife, Noelle Watters, the mother of their twin daughters, filed for divorce in October — and Daily News sources have claimed that the TV host, 39, informed Fox News of his adulterous relationship with DiGiovine, 25, shortly after Noelle filed divorce papers.

DiGiovine and Watters are still in a romance, the insiders claimed.

So far, Watters and DiGiovine have declined to comment, but a Fox News spokesperson said, “Within 24 hours of Jesse Watters voluntarily reporting to the Chief of Human Resources in November 2017 that he was in a consensual relationship with a woman on his staff, management met with both parties and a decision was made for the woman to be transferred to work on another program on the network where she currently remains.”

DiGiovine reportedly is now working for Laura Ingraham’s show, The Ingraham Angle, on Fox News.

Watters and DiGiovine raised eyebrows late last year by posting social media photos of their Caribbean vacation together. DiGiovine has shared sexy pictures of herself in tight dresses.

The bombshell about Watters’ allegedly cheating on his wife is another scandal for Fox News, which has come under fire over various sexual harassment issues.

Fox News founder Roger Ailes was sued by former anchor Gretchen Carlson, who said he’d sexually harassed her. That suit was settled out of court — but prompted a flurry of new allegations against Ailes. He resigned in disgrace in July 2016 and died on May 18, 2017, at age 77.

Also, Fox News star Bill O’Reilly, host of the then highest-rated cable news show, The O’Reilly Factor, was hit with a sexual harassment scandal.

O’Reilly was ousted from the network after it was revealed FOX had paid nearly $13 million to women who had accused him of sexual harassment over the years.

O’Reilly has denied wrongdoing. (Watters got his start on O’Reilly’s show).

Later, The Specialists host Eric Bolling was accused of sending an unsolicited photo of male genitalia to at least three female Fox News co-workers years ago via text message, according to a report by the Huffington Post.

But Bolling’s attorney Michael Bowe staunchly denied the allegations in a statement to Breitbart News at the time, saying, “The story is based on anonymous sources and not true. No such unsolicited communications occurred.”

Still, Fox News dumped Bolling, and later, his son tragically died of an accidental drug overdose.

Watters met his now-estranged wife at Fox News as she had worked in the advertising and promotions department. The two married in 2009 and had twin girls in 2011, and Noelle left her job after maternity leave.

Fox News has implemented rigorous sexual harassment training after the various scandals involving the network.

But Watters got charged with being sleazy last April when he commented about President Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, “I really liked how she was speaking into that microphone,” while making a lewd gesture.

Watters denied he meant to be offensive, then went on “vacation” after the controversy.

Now, however, his love life is headline news!

