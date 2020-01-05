Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Set Adrift? Vicki & Fiance Steve Arrive Home From Cruise Amid 'RHOC' Firing Rumors Reality star had a restful New Year's break—but will she lose her job in 2020?

Vicki Gunvalson arrived at the Port of Los Angeles after a week long New Year’s cruise with her fiancé Steve Lodge.

But The Real Housewives of Orange County cast firing rumors were flying as they returned home!

RadarOnline.com’s shocking exclusive revealed that the RHOC ladies are anxious for their new contracts as Bravo considers axing Vicki and her co-stars, a source said.

“The pickup letters are going to be sent out the week of January 6 and no one is safe,” the insider told Radar.

“Bravo execs are considering firing everyone. They don’t want the show to be boring. They’re making the decision now and are going to let the ladies know soon.”

As Radar readers know, Vicki, 57, was brutally demoted to a “friend” on the show after starring on the premiere episode way back in 2006.

“Vicki’s demotion may turn into her getting fired completely,” the source told Radar.

As previously reported, Bravo execs were “deadlocked” on how to proceed with another season of RHOC.

“Producers want Tamra, Shannon Beador, Kelly Dodd and Vicki to continue, but they don’t want the show to become redundant and stale.”

Amid the controversy, new photos show Vicki and boyfriend Steve loading their pickup truck with luggage on Saturday, Jan. 4, after their trip in the Pacific Ocean.

Vicki previously posted some seafaring photos from their romantic vacation on the high seas, writing as a caption, “Thank you@princesscruises for inviting @stevelodge and I to the Bridge and to see all the controls of this beautiful ship.”

She wasn’t the only RHOC star traveling this week. Her co-star Tamra Judge and her husband Eddie had celebrated the New Year with an RV trip.

Tamra, 52, shared photos of her trip with Eddie, 46, in Northern California in their huge vehicle.

She told fans on Instagram, “This is a first for us 😳 @eddiejudge rented a RV and we are off .. No plan~ No Kids~ No dog~ No Problem.”

Tamra and Eddie enjoyed wine at Del Dotto Vineyards in Napa, California and hiked in scenic Big Sur before ending their trip this weekend.

Now Vicki is back as well, and no doubt wondering about her RHOC future.

Click through Radar’s gallery for more!