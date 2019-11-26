Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

'RHOC’ Revenge! Vicki Gunvalson To Return To Show Full-Time After Ultimatum The 'OG of the OC' will get back her orange after being demoted to a ‘friend.'

The OG of the OC is coming back with a vengeance!

The Real Housewives of Orange County star Vicki Gunvalson is returning full-time to the show after issuing an ultimatum to producers, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

During Bravo Con, Vicki was asked if she would return for another season of RHOC after she was shockingly demoted to a “friend” for Season 14.

“I’m never coming back reduced again. Let’s just say that. I’m either in all the way, or out,” Vicki warned.

According to an insider, she was telling the truth.

“Vicki is going to be coming back as a full-time housewife next season,” the source spilled.

“She gave Bravo an ultimatum. She said she would only come back if she were full-time, and they agreed.”

The source told Radar that Vicki also agreed to drop her lawsuit against NBC Universal, Bravo and Kelly Dodd if she were given back her orange.

She filed the suit in November, accusing the network and her co-star of defamation and libel after Kelly called her a “con woman” while taping an episode of the show.

Days later, she filed paperwork withdrawing the lawsuit.

“One of the reasons Vicki dropped the lawsuit was because she negotiated a deal that she would return to the show,” the insider told Radar.

“She was told that she could have her old job back. Her episodes did very well this season, and that’s the deal she brokered.”

According to the source, Vicki’s meltdown at the reunion helped her make the new deal.

“Vicki really brought the heat with her full-fledged meltdown. They really want her to be a part of the show, and she forced their hand.”

