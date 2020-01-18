Getting Ready For Next Season's 'RHOC'! Braunwyn Windham-Burke Gets Facial Work Reality star denies facelift but says she received non-surgical treatments.

Braunwyn Windham-Burke will be coming back to The Real Housewives of Orange County, as RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, and when she does she’ll be sporting a fuller face!

The reality TV star, 42, has been in bandages. She was recently accused of getting a facelift, but she explained she underwent non-surgical treatments to her face.

Braunwyn shut the rumor down by tweeting, “I didn’t get a facelift. [I got] Face Tite, minimally invasive and you’re awake. If you’re going to talk s*** get it right at least.”

Before that, Braunwyn had explained her procedures in detail, writing on Instagram with a photo of herself posing with her doctor, “I had BodyTite, Votiva and my hernia repaired, today I’m doing the FaceTite and Morpheus 8, they’re all minimally invasive with almost no down time and will help keep me looking refreshed. I didn’t want to change how I look, I actually like my face, but did want to restore some of the fullness I’ve lost over the years (having babies takes its toll!). Dr Zelken has been my doctor for years so I trust him completely. Can’t wait to show you the after results in a few weeks!”

Braunwyn showed her bandaged face on social media after she experienced some swelling and soreness.

However, the mother of seven has a lot to celebrate, as Radar broke the news last weekend that she’ll be returning to RHOC for season 15, along with most of her co-stars.

“Confirmed and picked up for the RHOC cast for next season are Tamra Judge, Shannon Beador, Emily Simpson, Braunwyn Windham-Burke, and Kelly Dodd,” a source told Radar about Bravo letters that were sent to the ladies on Thursday and Friday, Jan. 9 and 10.

In a shocker, Vicki Gunvalson will be relegated to demoted “friend” status again if she chooses to accept her offer, the insider said.

“Vicki hasn’t decided yet if she will accept a friend role again,” the insider said. “She has time to accept or decline the offer from Bravo bigwigs.”

Braunwyn is lucker that Vicki or Gina Kirschenheiter, whose fate is still up in the air, according to Radar’s source.

“Gina could get something last hour but she wasn’t sent a pickup with the rest of the ladies,” the insider disclosed.

Braunwyn has had a lot of drama in her life, as she recently talked about her open marriage with husband Sean to TooFab.

“Occasionally, we’ll have a fun threesome,” Braunwyn said in the interview.

The reality TV star will only allow “hot” girls to join her and Sean in the bedroom, but her husband said it’s more about chemistry than looks, noting, “I don’t know, I think when it’s right, it’s right.”

However, Braunwyn said other men aren’t allowed in their threesomes, shuddering, “Eww! No!”

Also, they can’t have a three-way with a close friend: “that’s a hard and fast rule.”

In addition to her cosmetic work, Braunwyn updated fans this week on her daughter Rowan, saying she was accepted into the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising (FIDM).

On RHOC season 14, viewers saw Rowan debuting her dancewear fashion line called Dark Rabbit.