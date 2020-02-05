Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Kelly Dodd's BFF Elizabeth Lyn Vargas To Be New 'RHOC' Star After Vicki & Tamra Quit?

Kelly Dodd's BFF Elizabeth Lyn Vargas To Be New 'RHOC' Star After Vicki & Tamra Quit? Fresh cast member could stir up the drama after her divorce!

Bravo is wasting no time replacing Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge on The Real Housewives of Orange County, according to a new report.

TV Deets said sources have told the website that Kelly Dodd‘s BFF Elizabeth Lyn Vargas is joining the cast as a full-time cast member for the upcoming season 15.

Elizabeth, a Newport Beach resident, is a close friend of Kelly’s and “is wild! She is bold, charismatic, and so open,” a production insider said.

“We’re very excited about the next season.”

TV Deets noted that Kelly tweeted, “How is everyone’s week going?” a few days ago.

Elizabeth responded, “AMAZING” with a winking face and raised hand emojis.

The website said Elizabeth has already started filming and she recently attended Braunwyn Windham-Burke‘s birthday.

As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, Bravo bigwigs are planning to have returning Braunwyn, 42, take over as the big star on next season’s RHOC.

In the wake of the show’s famous blondes Vicki, 57, and Tamra, 52, quitting over their demotions to friend status and slashed salaries, Bravo execs will use Braunwyn as the new firebrand.

And now, it appears Elizabeth will also pump up the drama!

Elizabeth already follows all of the RHOC cast members on Instagram. Kelly, Emily Simpson, and Braunwyn have followed her back. However, Gina Kirschenheiter and Shannon Beador haven’t.

The reported new RHOC star works in the music industry and is divorcing her husband, Bernt Bodal.

The series is expected to follow Elizabeth’s life after divorce.

Elizabeth should be a good fit as a source previously told Radar of the producers, “They don’t want the show to be boring.”

Execs feared by bringing back regulars such as Vicki and Tamra full time, RHOC could become “redundant and stale.”

The two left the show rather than accept demotions.

The source also told Radar last year, “The network wants to skew younger.”

Look for Elizabeth to be Braunwyn’s wing woman!

