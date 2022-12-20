Ex-‘RHOC’ Star Braunwyn Windham-Burke’s Estranged Husband Sean Demands Joint Custody Of Their Kids In Bitter Divorce Days After Bravo Star Pleads For Support
Ex-Real Housewives of Orange County star Braunwyn Windham-Burke’s estranged husband Sean has responded to the Bravo star’s divorce and demanded joint custody of their children, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Sean filed his response on November 28 in Orange County Superior Court.
In his filing, Sean listed the date of marriage as January 30, 2000, and the date of separation as October 13, 2022. The two were married for 22 years. Braunwyn came out as bisexual in 2020 and had a girlfriend before it ended earlier this year.
Sean listed their minor children as Jacob, 17, Caden, 9, Curren, 9, and Koa, 7. They share 2 adult children Bella, 22, and Rowan, 20.
Sean agreed that the divorce should move forward and cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split.
He demanded joint legal and physical custody of their kids — which conflicts with Braunwyn’s request for primary custody with Sean only receiving visitation.
Sean agreed that he would pay spousal support to Braunwyn but wanted them to split the attorney fees.
In her initial petition, Braunwyn asked the court to order Sean to not only pay her monthly support but cover her legal bills.
Days later, she told the court she was “unable to provide” for herself and her children because Sean had “stopped providing support.”
She revealed her family had been supporting her and helping her pay for “basic living expenses and even expenses for our children.”
“I have relied on [Sean] for all financial security since I was 20 years old,” she said. “I have relied on [Sean] to make all financial decisions for 23 years, and I have effectively been kept in the dark regarding the true extent of our business interests and assets.”
Braunwyn demanded $10k a month in child support claiming Sean pulls in $65k per month. Sean did not respond to his ex’s claims that her finances were in a bad place or that he stopped providing her with support.