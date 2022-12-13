'RHOC' Alum Braunwyn Windham-Burke Demands $10k Per Month From Ex, Claims He 'Stopped Paying Support' In Wake Of Divorce

According to court documents obtained by The Sun, Braunwyn requested alimony payments from Sean and claimed she grew dependent on his income over their 23-year marriage due to being a stay-at-home mother.

"I am unemployed. Except for two years during our nearly 23-year marriage, I have stayed home to care for our seven children," Braunwyn stated in the court filings.

The court filings revealed a bleak current financial state for the ex-Real Housewife: Braunwyn claimed she had a total of $2,900 in cash, checking, and savings account balances.

"I have relied on the Respondent for all financial security since I was 20 years old," the documents continued. "I have relied on Respondent to make all financial decisions for 23 years and I have effectively been kept in the dark regarding the true extent of our business interests and assets."

The former Bravolebrity claimed that a "family member" has taken her children and herself in since Sean cut off financial assistance.