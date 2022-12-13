'RHOC' Alum Braunwyn Windham-Burke Demands $10k Per Month From Ex, Claims He 'Stopped Paying Support' In Wake Of Divorce
Real Housewives of Orange County alum Braunwyn Windham-Burke requested $10k a month from her estranged husband Sean Burke after she claimed she only had $2,900 to her name, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Braunwyn, 45, has been a longtime advocate for the LGBTQ+ community and came out as a lesbian in 2020. Two years later, the 45-year-old filed for divorce from Sean. She now claims her estranged husband has stopped providing financial support, making it impossible for her to care for their seven children.
According to court documents obtained by The Sun, Braunwyn requested alimony payments from Sean and claimed she grew dependent on his income over their 23-year marriage due to being a stay-at-home mother.
"I am unemployed. Except for two years during our nearly 23-year marriage, I have stayed home to care for our seven children," Braunwyn stated in the court filings.
The court filings revealed a bleak current financial state for the ex-Real Housewife: Braunwyn claimed she had a total of $2,900 in cash, checking, and savings account balances.
"I have relied on the Respondent for all financial security since I was 20 years old," the documents continued. "I have relied on Respondent to make all financial decisions for 23 years and I have effectively been kept in the dark regarding the true extent of our business interests and assets."
The former Bravolebrity claimed that a "family member" has taken her children and herself in since Sean cut off financial assistance.
"Recently, Respondent stopped providing any support to me and I am unable to provide for my own support or the support of our children," Braunwyn claimed in the court documents. "I have had to rely on [a] family member to assist in meeting my basic living expenses and even expenses for our children."
The Bravo star's living expenses total around $25k per month — with a hefty $10k allotted for rent at her Newport Beach, California, home.
Braunwyn alleged that her estranged husband pulls in around $65k a month from his role as President and Chief Operating Officer (COO) of a company — and claimed he earns an additional $10k per month from another unnamed entity.
According to Sean's LinkedIn, he currently serves as an advisor for an IT services and consulting firm, where he was previously President and COO — and took up a new gig this month as Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) also at an IT services firm.
Braunwyn detailed in her filing that during their marriage, the couple "enjoyed an upper middle-class lifestyle," and since filing for divorce, she and her children have experienced nowhere near "the standard of living" that they were accustomed to.
The Orange County housewife stated that she currently drives a Lincoln Navigator and alleged Sean made off with "brand new Mercedes and BMW automobiles."
Sean responded to Braunwyn's original divorce filing on November 28 and requested the court consider alimony payments to be made to his name. In Sean's filing, he checked the box for Braunwyn to receive alimony payments but also selected another box reading, "reserve for future determination the issue of support payable to Respondent."
Braunwyn and Sean's kids include, Bella, 22, Rowan, 20, Jacob, 17, twins Caden and Curren, 9, Koa, 8, and Hazel, 4.