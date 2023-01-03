Jeremy Renner Out Of Second Surgery Days After Snow Plowing Accident That Left Him With ‘Blunt Chest Trauma’, Actor Still In ‘Critical’ Condition

The doctors working on actor Jeremy Renner have completed a second surgery on the Avengers star but he remains in “critical but stable” condition in the ICU, RadarOnline.com has learned.

On Monday night, a rep for Renner announced the update via a statement. She said, “We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery today, January 2nd, 2023. He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition."