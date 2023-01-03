Jeremy Renner Out Of Second Surgery Days After Snow Plowing Accident That Left Him With ‘Blunt Chest Trauma’, Actor Still In ‘Critical’ Condition
The doctors working on actor Jeremy Renner have completed a second surgery on the Avengers star but he remains in “critical but stable” condition in the ICU, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Monday night, a rep for Renner announced the update via a statement. She said, “We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery today, January 2nd, 2023. He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition."
The rep added, Jeremy's family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and Murdock families. They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans."
As RadarOnline.com first reported, Renner was airlifted to the hospital on Monday after an accident at his home in Reno. Doctors performed the first surgery that day.
However, they have now completed a second procedure.
"At approximately 9:00 am on January 1, 2023, the Washoe County Sheriff's Office responded to a traumatic injury in the area of Mt. Rose Highway in Reno, Nevada," the local police said in a statement.
"Upon arrival, Deputies coordinated with Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District and REMSA Health to arrange for medical transport of Mr. Jeremy Renner via care flight to a local area hospital," the statement continued. Officers treated it like an active crime scene and the snowplow machine in question was taken by officers from the property.
Sources believe Renner was using his snowplowing machine when it somehow ran over his leg. Eyewitnesses said the actor lost a lot of blood and was lucky a doctor neighbor came over to help before the helicopter arrived.
The neighbor was able to put a tourniquet on his leg to help slow down the bleeding. The incident was nearly worse with first responders admitted they feared being unable to access the home due to the weather.