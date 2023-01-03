'You Come In Here & I'll Cut You!' University Of Idaho Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger Taunts Guards & Exposes Himself In Jail, Inmate Claims
The man accused of killing four University of Idaho students reportedly spends his days behind bars taunting the prison guards, exposing himself to other inmates and singing violent rap songs, RadarOnline.com has learned.
28-year-old Bryan Kohberger was apprehended in Pennsylvania on Friday and is currently in custody in Monroe County Jail as he awaits his extradition hearing on Tuesday afternoon.
According to one inmate who was detained in the same jail as Kohberger for six hours on New Year’s Day on a domestic violence charge, the 28-year-old quadruple murder suspect would not stop ranting and even allegedly admitted to the November 13 murders of students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.
“I cut them, I'll cut you!” Kohberger allegedly told the guards, according to 50-year-old inmate Valerie Cipollina. “You come in here and I'll cut you. I’m going to pee on your face. Do what you want with me, I don't give a s---.”
“I could see him through the polycarbonate glass window of his jail cell,” Cipollina claimed further during an exclusive interview with Daily Mail. “He was standing up right against it, yelling out violent rap lyrics.”
Even more disturbing were the 50-year-old female inmate’s claims Kohberger attempted to expose himself to her numerous times during her six-hour stay in Monroe County Jail over the weekend.
“I couldn't see his genitals because the glass wall only went down so far,” she told the outlet. When the guards ordered Kohberger to put his pants back on, the 28-year-old suspect then taunted the guards further.
“Come on in motherf---er. You come in here – let's talk,” he reportedly screamed. “Come in all of you. You scared of me? You should be scared of me.”
“You're going to do nothing to me because I'm going to cut all of you up,” Kohberger allegedly screamed. “Come into this cell and I'll show you I'm a creeper. Come in this cell and I'll cut you up too!”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kohberger was apprehended by Pennsylvania police and the FBI on Friday at his parents’ Albrightsville home.
Kohberger has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder in connection to the killing of Goncalves, Mogen, Kernodle and Chapin in their Moscow, Idaho off-campus home on November 13.
The suspect’s extradition hearing is set to begin sometime Tuesday afternoon, at which point authorities will begin the legal process to have Kohberger transported back to Idaho to face trial for the alleged murders of the four University of Idaho students.