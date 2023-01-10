Larry King’s Widow Shawn SUES HER OWN SISTER Claiming He Spent Millions On Her While They Had Secret Affair
Larry King’s widow Shawn has dragged her sister Shannon into her $100 million lawsuit accusing her ex-business managers of transferring millions to third parties without her consent, RadarOnline.com has learned.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, Shawn accused the firm Blouin & Company of helping Larry King Jr. as part of the battle over the late broadcaster’s estate.
Larry Sr. died in January 2021. His son rushed to court demanding he be named special administrator of the estate. He presented a handwritten will that Larry Sr. had reportedly signed before his death. The amended will left his fortune to his child and not Shawn.
Shawn objected to the will claiming Larry Sr. was not in the right mind to sign the amendment to the will. Eventually, a settlement was reached between the two.
However, months later, Shawn sued Blouin & Company claiming it had led a “fraudulent and malicious conspiracy to steal money from their own client, Mrs. King, and deprive Mrs. King from her rights and interests in the estate of her late husband.”
RadarOnline.com has learned that Shawn not only brought claims against Blouin & Company but her sister Shannon Engemann Grossman is a named defendant.
In the suit, Shawn said Shannon "received a substantial number of improper and unauthorized transfers of” her community assets. In the complaint, Shawn said her sister received “unauthorized goods and services worth millions of dollars (or more subject to further investigation) including airfare, clothing and accessories, furniture, limousine services, healthcare services, dental implants, luxury automobiles, luxury hotel accommodations, and numerous other goods and services.
During their marriage, Shawn and Larry were close to divorce multiple times after marrying in 1997. In 2010, they both filed their own petitions in Los Angeles Superior Court. Shawn believed Larry and her sister were hooking up behind her back.
At the time, Shannon denied having an affair with Larry. She admitted Larry was generous with gifts but said he was like that with everyone. Shannon said, "I'm tired for taking the rap for things. I did not have an affair with Larry. He's been like a father to me."
Blouin & Company denied all allegations of wrongdoing in their response. They said Larry had a secret bank account that they were unaware of that he used to fund his lavish lifestyle.
The firm filed a countersuit against Shawn for unpaid invoices.