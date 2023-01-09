NBC News Called Out For Hiring Johnny Depp's Powerhouse Attorney As Legal Analyst After Savannah Guthrie's Husband Consulted In Defamation Trial

NBC News is facing criticism for hiring Johnny Depp's powerhouse attorney Camille Vasquez as a legal analyst months after Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie revealed that her husband consulted in the actor's defamation trial, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Vasquez accepted her role with the network after she was promoted to partner at the law firm, Brown Rudnick. Her efforts in court helped to secure a $15 million win for Depp amid his legal battle against ex-wife Amber Heard for defamation.