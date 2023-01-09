'Maintaining High Moral Standards': Convicted Sex Creep Ghislaine Maxwell Gives Etiquette Classes In Prison
Ghislaine Maxwell has continued to keep up her proper appearance in prison. She's now educating fellow inmates by teaching etiquette, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Maxwell, 61, was found guilty in December 2021 of a slew of crimes related to Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking scandal. She was sentenced to 20 years in prison. Maxwell has now found an unlikely role behind bars, which centers around empowering fellow female inmates and "high moral standards."
According to Daily Mail, Maxwell has allegedly taken on the role of educating inmates through etiquette classes, which are held twice a week.
A poster advertising the classes was posted on the wall of the Federal Correctional Institution in Tallahassee, Florida, prison, where Maxwell was sent to serve her two-decade-long sentence.
"Taught by Mrs. Maxwell this course teaches the three principles of etiquette — focusing on respect, consideration and honest," read the poster advertising her classes. An estimated 40 inmates have attended the classes taught by "Mrs. Maxwell."
Sources at the low-security prison claimed the classes were part of a four-week program, aimed to educate women on manners, and how to talk, dress, and carry themselves during a job interview.
Maxwell has allegedly used powerful female figures, such as Hillary Clinton, as examples in her teachings.
During Maxwell's motivational speeches, she allegedly used Clinton's 2016 run for the White House as an example of ways women can "smash the glass ceiling." The popular classes have been hosted in English and Spanish, with the help of a bilingual inmate.
"It's less about balancing books on heads and being ladylike, and more about having confidence in yourself — how to behave and talk in a professional manner, the secrets of success in the corporate world, that sort of thing," said a source from the Florida prison.
"Miss Maxwell's message is, so what if you're a woman and a convicted felon, you're not a second class citizen," the insider continued. "She's an unlikely role model but she's very passionate about this."
The program is also a part of the First Step Act, which cuts inmates' sentences by 15 days should they participate.