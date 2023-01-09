During Maxwell's motivational speeches, she allegedly used Clinton's 2016 run for the White House as an example of ways women can "smash the glass ceiling." The popular classes have been hosted in English and Spanish, with the help of a bilingual inmate.

"It's less about balancing books on heads and being ladylike, and more about having confidence in yourself — how to behave and talk in a professional manner, the secrets of success in the corporate world, that sort of thing," said a source from the Florida prison.

"Miss Maxwell's message is, so what if you're a woman and a convicted felon, you're not a second class citizen," the insider continued. "She's an unlikely role model but she's very passionate about this."

The program is also a part of the First Step Act, which cuts inmates' sentences by 15 days should they participate.