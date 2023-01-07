Ghislaine Maxwell Hires Convicted Sexual Predator Harvey Weinstein's Lawyer In Attempt To Appeal Sentence

Convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell has sought the expertise of Harvey Weinstein's lawyer to appeal her conviction, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Maxwell, 61, officially hired Attorney Arthur L. Aidala, who represented Weinstein at his criminal trial, where he was found guilty of rape and sexual assault.

In 2021, the 61-year-old former socialite was found guilty of charges related to the Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking scandal. Eventually, Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years behind bars by a New York court.