Harvey Weinstein Found Guilty Of Rape, Sexual Assault In LA Trial
Disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein has been found guilty of rape and three other charges as part of his criminal trial in Los Angeles, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Monday, the jury came back with its verdict after three weeks of deliberations. They found Weinstein guilty of rape, forcible oral copulation, and sexual penetration by a foreign object of one woman.
The jury found the one-time hotshot producer not guilty of one count of sexual battery by restraint and was a hung jury on one count of sexual battery by restraint, one count of forcible oral copulation, and one count of rape.
Weinstein had pleaded not guilty to all charges. Back in 2020, he was sentenced to 23 years in prison as part of a criminal case in New York.
During the LA trial, California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s wife Jennifer took the stand to testify about an alleged rape by Weinstein in 2005.
Jennifer previously out about the alleged incident in a 2017 op-ed one day after the New York Times broke the first story from Weinstein’s accusers.
She said, “I was naive, new to the industry, and didn’t know how to deal with his aggressive advances ― work invitations with a friend late-night at The Toronto Film Festival, and later an invitation to meet with him about a role in The Peninsula Hotel, where staff were present, and then all of a sudden disappeared like clockwork, leaving me alone with this extremely powerful and intimidating Hollywood legend.”
On the stand, she described meeting Weinstein in a hotel room where, “He grabbed me, and he tried to get me to touch him.”
She said the producer grabbed her breast which caused her to back away. However, eventually he made another move.
“He starts groping my breasts and touches himself. I’m standing, I’m resisting, against the bed. And he’s touching my breasts and touching himself," she said. "Horror. Horror. I’m trembling, I’m like a rock, I’m frigid. This is my worst nightmare."
Jennifer claimed that Weinstein proceeded to put his fingers inside her vagina and then “put part of his penis inside of me.”
She continued, "It’s not staying in because his penis is so weird and messed up. He realizes this. I was just worried I was going to get some disease, it was so gross. He was just so big and so determined he was like so aggressive, this is not, this was hell...And then he pushes me around, and he pulls my dress up, and I was on the bed, and he puts his tongue in my vagina."
“I’m crying, I’m trembling, I’m shaking, and I’m frozen too. I’m frozen I don’t know what to do," she aded. “And then he tries to climb up and stick his penis in me again. He’s kind of at an angle. I found the strength to just like move over to the side. And then I just, because I couldn’t have him in me anymore. So I used my hand on his penis … to try to make him stop.”