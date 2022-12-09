It's A Vegan Christmas! Convicted Sex Madame Ghislaine Maxwell Forced To Dine On Limited Menu For 61st Birthday Behind Bars
Jeffrey Epstein's ex-lover Ghislaine Maxwell will eat plenty of greens for Christmas dinner behind bars, which also happens to be her birthday. RadarOnline.com can reveal that the convicted sex creep will dine on a limited menu due to her vegan diet, despite her prison going all out on a holiday feast.
RadarOnline.com has obtained FCI Tallahassee's Christmas food menu, which shows Maxwell, who will turn 61 on December 25, will be forced to skip the cornish hen and all the yummy side dishes like garlic macaroni and cheese.
Instead, the birthday girl's prison tray will be full of vegetables like stuffed green peppers without meat, brussels sprouts, cranberry sauce, and fruit.
Maxwell's vegan lifestyle will also restrict her from the yummy dinner rolls with butter. She'll most likely go without a birthday dessert, too, as FCI Tallahassee only lists one sweet on the menu: red velvet cheesecake.
And while that dessert sounds delicious, we highly doubt anyone at the prison will make it vegan friendly for the convict, who's turning another year older.
RadarOnline.com can also report that in addition to the special holiday menu, Maxwell will also get a Christmas/birthday present from ol' Saint Nick.
A spokesperson for the Federal Bureau of Prisons tells us the Florida facility "will be providing the inmate population with holiday bags filled with various consumable items."
Maxwell's birthday meal on Christmas Day might be plain, but her day outside of her cell won't be. The former socialite and her prison pals will have another reason to celebrate because FCI Tallahassee will have "a variety of holiday contests and board games available."
She's not the only ex-celebrity incarcerated and adapting to holidays in lockup.
RadarOnline.com has also obtained former 19 Kids and Counting star Josh Duggar AND disgraced R&B legend R. Kelly's Christmas menus — and it's clear, they've all been on Santa's naughty list.
As for Maxwell, she is currently serving a 20-year sentence for sex trafficking for her connecting to the late Epstein's sex trafficking ring.
Happy Birthday!