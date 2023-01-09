Surviving Roommate Of University Of Idaho Quadruple Murders Spotted For First Time Since Suspect Bryan Kohberger's Arrest
One of the surviving roommates, who was at home the morning four University of Idaho students were brutally murdered, was seen for the first time since an affidavit revealed she was "frozen in fear" when she allegedly saw the suspect inside the residence and heard crying, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and her boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, 20, were brutally stabbed to death on November 13. Roommates Dylan Mortensen, 19, and Bethany Funke, 19, were both inside the off-campus home on the mornings of the attack but survived without sustaining any injuries.
Mortensen broke cover and was spotted outside of her parent's home in Boise, Idaho, on January 8, marking the first time she's been seen since the arrest of suspect Bryan Kohberger.
The 19-year-old college student has been subjected to scrutiny by online sleuths and critics, who picked apart the unsealed arrest affidavit which revealed what she saw on the morning of the murders.
In the photos obtained by Daily Mail, Mortensen wore a navy blue fleece top and shorts despite the 44-degree weather. She had her blonde hair pulled into a ponytail as she was briefly spotted outside, returning to her parents' home after getting Starbucks.
Mortensen's name has been plastered across national headlines after details of the traumatic morning were released, as well as evidence that supported authorities' belief that Kohberger was allegedly responsible for the brutal stabbings.
According to the arrest affidavit, Mortensen arrived home around 2 AM on November 13. Mortensen stated that she heard noises in the early hours — what she assumed was Kaylee playing with her dog — as well as crying from Xana's room. She opened her door twice but didn't see anything.
When she opened her door a third time, the Idaho student claimed she saw a male figure "clad in all black," with a mask covering his face. As the figure moved towards the home's sliding doors, Mortensen stated that she was "frozen" in fear and locked herself in her room.
She has been criticized for the decision, as many felt she should have contacted emergency services right away. 911 was called eight hours after the murders.
Despite the backlash, Mortensen's recount of the morning provided crucial information to authorities, which could bring justice to the victims and their families. Mortensen described the figure as a 5'10" man with an athletic, but not necessarily muscular build, who had "bushy eyebrows."
Police arrested Kohberger — who was a PhD student at nearby Washington State University and fit the surviving roommate's description — as a suspect. He's at an Idaho jail where he faces four counts of murder.