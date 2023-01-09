Surviving Roommate Of University Of Idaho Quadruple Murders Spotted For First Time Since Suspect Bryan Kohberger's Arrest

One of the surviving roommates, who was at home the morning four University of Idaho students were brutally murdered, was seen for the first time since an affidavit revealed she was "frozen in fear" when she allegedly saw the suspect inside the residence and heard crying, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and her boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, 20, were brutally stabbed to death on November 13. Roommates Dylan Mortensen, 19, and Bethany Funke, 19, were both inside the off-campus home on the mornings of the attack but survived without sustaining any injuries.

Mortensen broke cover and was spotted outside of her parent's home in Boise, Idaho, on January 8, marking the first time she's been seen since the arrest of suspect Bryan Kohberger.

The 19-year-old college student has been subjected to scrutiny by online sleuths and critics, who picked apart the unsealed arrest affidavit which revealed what she saw on the morning of the murders.