Idaho Murders: Sheath Of Knife Left At Crime Scene Led To DNA Match, Suspect STALKED Home Ahead Of Quadruple Homicide

Police identified 28-year-old criminology student Bryan Kohberger as the Idaho murder suspect through DNA evidence, cell phone records, and clues left behind at the scene of the crime, according to a newly unsealed probable cause affidavit.

RadarOnline.com can confirm the sheath of the knife believed to have been used to fatally stab Xana Kernodle, 20, Ethan Chapin, 20, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, and Madison Mogen, 21, was found in one of their bedrooms after the quadruple homicide on November 13.