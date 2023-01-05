Idaho Murders: Sheath Of Knife Left At Crime Scene Led To DNA Match, Suspect STALKED Home Ahead Of Quadruple Homicide
Police identified 28-year-old criminology student Bryan Kohberger as the Idaho murder suspect through DNA evidence, cell phone records, and clues left behind at the scene of the crime, according to a newly unsealed probable cause affidavit.
RadarOnline.com can confirm the sheath of the knife believed to have been used to fatally stab Xana Kernodle, 20, Ethan Chapin, 20, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, and Madison Mogen, 21, was found in one of their bedrooms after the quadruple homicide on November 13.
"Goncalves and Mogen were deceased with visible stab wounds. I also later noticed what appeared to be a tan leather knife sheath laying on the bed next to Mogen's right side," court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com stated.
It had some defining features with "Ka-Bar," "USMC," and the United States Marine Corps eagle globe and anchor insignia stamped on the outside of it.
Police zeroed in on Kohberger after the Idaho state lab later located a single source of male DNA left on the button snap of the knife sheath.
Pennsylvania agents had recovered the trash from the Kohberger family residence located in Albrightsville on December 27, also sending the materials in for testing.
The following day, the Idaho State Lab reported that a DNA profile "obtained from the trash and the DNA profile obtained from the sheath, identified a male as not being excluded as the biological father of Kohberger," providing a 99.9 percent match.
Another disturbing revelation was that Kohberger allegedly stalked the property by visiting 12 times before the night in question.
One surviving roommate said she was awoken around 4 AM that fateful morning "by what sounded like Goncalves playing with her dog in one of the upstairs bedrooms," revealing a short time later, she thought Goncalves said something along the lines of "there's someone here."
It's questioned if that was referring to the suspect or Kernodle, as cell phone records indicated she was "likely awake and using the TikTok app at approximately 4:12 AM."
Kernodle received a DoorDash order just minutes before that.
The roommate Dylan Mortensen said she opened her door once at the first comment about someone being in their home and again after she heard what sounded like "crying" coming from Kernodle's room. She later came face-to-face with a "figure clad in black clothing" that "covered the person's mouth and nose walking towards her."
It was said to have left her both "frozen" and in complete shock.
RadarOnline.com can confirm the suspect arrived Wednesday night in Idaho, where he was booked into jail after he was extradited from Pennsylvania on four murder charges.