University Of Idaho Murders: Surviving Roommate SAW Killer In Black Clothes & Mask, Heard Crying

One of the surviving roommates in the University of Idaho mass murder saw the killer and heard crying on the morning of the quadruple slayings, according to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com.

The suspect Bryan Kohberger's case file was released on Thursday, revealing disturbing details of the November 13 slayings of college students Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20.