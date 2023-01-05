University Of Idaho Murders: Surviving Roommate SAW Killer In Black Clothes & Mask, Heard Crying
One of the surviving roommates in the University of Idaho mass murder saw the killer and heard crying on the morning of the quadruple slayings, according to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com.
The suspect Bryan Kohberger's case file was released on Thursday, revealing disturbing details of the November 13 slayings of college students Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20.
According to the arrest affidavit, Dylan Mortensen, who was one of the two roommates that were located on the bottom floor of the Moscow murder home, "heard crying" and witnessed a "figure clad in black clothing and a mask that covered the person's mouth and nose walking towards her."
The close encounter left her "frozen."
In her interview with police, Dylan said she was awoken at approximately 4 AM by what she thought sounded like Kaylee "playing with her dog in one of the upstairs bedrooms." Kaylee and Maddie lived on the third floor of the home.
A short time later, Dylan thought she heard Kaylee say something along the lines of "there's someone here." While the comment prompted Dylan to open her door, she did not see anything at this point.
The roommate opened her door a second time when she "heard what she thought was crying" coming from Kaylee's room. Dylan revealed she also "heard a male voice say something to the effect of 'it's ok, I'm going to help you.'"
When she looked out her door a third time, Dylan saw the masked figure, which she described as "5'10" or taller, male, not very muscular, but athletically built with bushy eyebrows." She did not recognize him.
Dylan said "the male walked towards the back sliding glass door" and she "locked herself in her room." The documents released so far do not go into detail about the 911 call, which took place hours later.
Up until the affidavit, everyone thought both surviving roommates slept through the massacre.
More details are revealed in the affidavit, including that the suspect left a "leather knife sheath laying on the bed" next to Maddie's right side. The male also left a latent shoe print.
As the documents state: Kohberger's "physical description is consistent with the description of the male D.M. saw inside the King Road Residence on November 13th" — however, there are even more connections linking Kohberger to the crime, including DNA on the knife sheath matching his, the white Hyundai Elantra, and his cell phone pings.
He was arrested in Pennsylvania on December 30. He's back in Idaho, where he's facing four counts of first-degree murder.