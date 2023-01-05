Kate Middleton Feud With Meghan Markle Over ‘Baby Brain’ Accusations Revealed In Prince Harry Bombshell Tell-All

Harry wrote, “He set down the water, called me another name, then came at me. It all happened so fast. So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out.”

Harry said his brother asked him not to tell Meghan about the shuffle, but he refused to comply. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, sources claim Meghan has plans to write her own memoir that will spill all about William and Kate.