Kate Middleton Feud With Meghan Markle Over ‘Baby Brain’ Accusations Revealed In Prince Harry Bombshell Tell-All
Kate Middleton became upset with Meghan Markle after she accused Prince William’s wife of having “baby brain” while pregnant with Prince Louis, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The bombshell revelation came forth in a leaked excerpt of Harry’s tell-all Spare. In one chapter, Harry explains the rift between Meghan and his sister-in-law Kate.
In the passage, obtained by Daily Mail, Harry detailed an incident where Meghan was planning their May 2018 wedding. Kate gave birth to Louis in April.
Harry said, “In the book Harry says that there was a discussion about the timing of the wedding rehearsal and the flower girl dresses and Kate was very upset.” Meghan then made a remark that Kate had “baby brain because of her hormones.”
The comment allegedly upset Kate who then told others about it. “It caused a huge row because Meghan was told that she wasn't close enough to her sister-in-law to discuss her hormones and it wasn't the way people spoke to each other within the Royal Family,” the book revealed.
Meghan ended up being scolded by royals which led to her becoming “offended.”
A source told Daily Mail, “The book makes clear that Meghan felt the fall-out wasn't her fault, but it doesn't exactly make her look very good either.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, in the book, Harry also revealed an incident where his brother William allegedly physically attacked him during a conversation about Meghan.
Harry wrote, “He set down the water, called me another name, then came at me. It all happened so fast. So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out.”
Harry said his brother asked him not to tell Meghan about the shuffle, but he refused to comply. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, sources claim Meghan has plans to write her own memoir that will spill all about William and Kate.