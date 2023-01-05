Damar Hamlin Opens Eyes & Grips Hands From Hospital Bed, Showing 'Remarkable Improvement' Since Suffering Cardiac Arrest
Damar Hamlin showed "remarkable signs" of improvement within the last 24 hours, with insiders claiming he opened his eyes and began gripping the hands of those close to him, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Buffalo Bills player, 24, suffered cardiac arrest on the field during Monday Night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. His lungs collapsed during the medical emergency and his brain was without oxygen when his heart stopped.
Damar was revived on the field as his horrified teammates, opponents, and football fans stood by helpless, with some shedding tears.
The Buffalo Bills released a statement on Thursday, revealing Damar made significant strides overnight.
"Per the physicians caring for Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Damar has shown remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours," the statement read. "While still critically ill, he has demonstrated that he appears to be neurologically intact. His lungs continue to heal and he is making steady progress."
NFL pundit Ian Rapoport elaborated on Damar's condition, disclosing he "opened his eyes last night and is responsive." He also claimed the athlete "has been gripping the hands of those close to him."
Rapoport said his insider information came directly from Damar's inner circle, adding, "One thing that's very clear from speaking to those close to him: They are endlessly appreciative of the medical care given to Hamlin on the field immediately, then over the last 72 hours."
Damar's management team, Agency 1, also backed up the health update.
"The outpouring of support for Damar across the nation has been amazing. Thank you for the calls, messages, and emails. Damar has made substantial improvement overnight," they stated.
"We are so thankful for all of the first responders, doctors, and hospital staff and every one who has played a role in this process. Please continue to pray for Damar and we will provide updates as they are available."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Damar collapsed after he tackled Bengals receiver Tee Higgens and was rushed to the hospital, where he remains in the ICU.
The NFL postponed the game shortly after.
While many applauded the organization's rare decision, Undisputed host Skip Bayless had a different opinion. In a tweet after the incident, he questioned whether that was the right move considering the Super Bowl is around the corner.
His comment sparked backlash, with football fans and athletes pressuring the show to fire Skip. It also set off his co-host Shannon Sharpe, who gave him an earful about it during Undisputed on Wednesday.