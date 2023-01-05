TJ Holmes ‘Confident’ He Will Be Back On ‘Good Morning America’ After ABC Wraps Up Investigation
Good Morning America co-anchor T.J. Holmes is not concerned about the investigation launched by ABC into his affair with Amy Robach and believes he will be back on the air in no time, RadarOnlie.com has learned.
Sources close to the situation revealed that Holmes is “confident” the network will find he did not violate any company policies. The investigation was launched last month after it was revealed Holmes and Robach had been dating for 6 months.
The problem was both were still legally married. Insiders close to the duo said they had broken things off with their spouses before things became romantic between the two of them.
“Of course, he’s taking [the review] seriously, but he’s confident he’s done nothing wrong that would merit him to lose his job,” a source told Page Six.
Another source told the outlet that “people are frustrated” with ABC News president Kim Goodwin for dragging out the investigation.
“The whole situation was totally mishandled, and the longer they wait to make a decision, it only makes things more complicated and worse,” the source added. “They put them on the air, pulled them off, and now it’s been weeks. A lot of people are like, ‘Come on, deal with this!’ They really need to handle it.”
As RadarOnline.com first reported, sources say Robach does not have many fans within the GMA staff and they have been hoping she ends up fired after the investigation.
On top of the investigation, earlier this week, Holmes’ estranged wife Marilee Fiebig broke her silence on the matter and trashed her husband.
Her lawyer Stephanie Lehman told Daily Mail, “During the holiday season and in light of the challenging times, Marilee's sole focus has remained on the overall best interest of her 9-year-old daughter,” the lawyer said.
“To that end T.J.'s lawyer and I have been working together to move their divorce forward privately, expeditiously and as amicably as possible,” said Lehman. “Notwithstanding, we continue to be disappointed by T.J's lack of discretion, respect and sensitivity toward Marilee and the party's daughter.”
“Marilee has been touched by the outpouring of support and looks forward to a new beginning in this new year,” the lawyer added.