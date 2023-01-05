'One Of The Biggest Mistakes Of My Life': Prince Harry Accuses William & Kate Of Advising Him To Wear Nazi Costume For 'Native & Colonial'-Themed Party

One chapter detailed how William and Kate had allegedly shared their input on Harry wearing the uniform leading up to the "Native and Colonial"-themed party.

"I phoned Willy and Kate, asked what they thought. Nazi uniform, they said," Harry wrote. "They both howled. Worse than Willy's leotard outfit! Way more ridiculous! Which, again, was the point."

More than 250 guests were taken by surprise when King Charles III's youngest son showed up to the event dressed as a Nazi soldier with a red armband emblazoned with a big swastika, emulating a member of General Erwin Rommel's Afrika Korps.