‘Good Morning America’ Staffers Praying Amy Robach Gets Fired After ABC’s Investigation: Sources
Both the Good Morning America staff and TV viewers can’t wait for cheating Amy Robach to get the boot, RadarOnline.com has learned.
“People want her out the door as soon as possible,” snitched a source. “She’s become the most hated woman in TV news!”
ABC execs are said to be seriously considering dropping the 49-year-old married anchor after her sordid affair with also married c o-anchor T.J. Holmes, 45, was exposed in November!
“She’s lost most of her friends and support inside the network,” revealed the network. “She’s brought scandal to a show the prides itself as a family program — and she also infuriated Robin Roberts who is the face of the show!” said the source.
Other members of the morning news team who were once close with Amy are avoiding her calls like the plague for fear they’ll be associated with the scandal, added the source.
Even Amy’s fans have turned on her. Although she closed her Instagram account after news of the affair broke, viewers have flooded her estranged husband Andrew Shue’s page to offer their support — to HIM!
This could very well be the death knell for Amy’s TV career, said the first source, noting “Who wants to hire somebody who put her show and colleagues at risk just for some reckless tryst?”
As RadarOnline.com, ABC's investigation into Amy and T.J. continues to move forward as the network seeks to determine if the anchors violated any company policies.
Earlier this week, T.J.'s estranged wife broke her silence days after he slapped her with divorce papers.
Her lawyer Stephanie Lehman said, "During the holiday season and in light of the challenging times, Marilee's sole focus has remained on the overall best interest of her 9-year-old daughter."
“To that end, T.J.'s lawyer and I have been working together to move their divorce forward privately, expeditiously and as amicably as possible,” Lehman added. “Notwithstanding, we continue to be disappointed by T.J.'s lack of discretion, respect, and sensitivity toward Marilee and the party's daughter.”
“Marilee has been touched by the outpouring of support and looks forward to a new beginning in this new year,” the lawyer ended.