‘GMA’ Producers Scouting Replacements For TJ & Amy, Carson Daly Or Jenna Bush Hager At Top Of Dream List: Sources
Good Morning America producers are eyeing Carson Daly and Jenna Bush Hager as potential replacements for TJ Holmes & Amy Robach, RadarOnline.com has learned.
While ABC continues its investigation into TJ & Amy’s affair, sources revealed that GMA execs are quietly scouting talent in case they need to replace the on-air lovebirds.
An insider revealed Carson and Jenna are at the top of the list. “Jenna is so wholesome and charming and Carson’s broadcasting experience and pop-culture knowledge would make him a shoo-in.”
Trouble is, the pair — like many in the industry — likely have non-compete clauses in their contracts, prohibiting them from working for a rival show. Still, the insider said they’re flattered by the attention.
“It would be a step up for Jenna — she’s extremely ambitious — and word is Carson’s ready for a change. People think he’s underrated and underused at Today,” said a source.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie are also on ABC’s “poachable” list.
“T.J. and Amy’s situation creates a big headache and bosses have an even bigger task — they’ve got to discreetly find out which talent is logistically poachable while weighting the best potential fit,” said a source.
“But first, ABC has to decide what to do with Amy and T.J.,” the source added.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the couple was taken off the air as ABC’s investigation into their romance continues. The network wants to determine if any company policies were violated.
Sources claim staffers have been calling for TJ to be fired after it came out that he had two previous affairs with GMA staffers before Amy.
Last month, the president of ABC News, Kim Goodwin, updated employees on the matter.
She said, “I want to take a moment to address the on-going matter involving GMA3 anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach. I understand that the continuing coverage can be distracting from the incredibly important work our team does here at ABC News.”
“Amy and T.J. will remain off-air pending the completion of an internal review, and there will be a rotation of anchors at GMA3 for the time being. It is my hope that we will continue to focus our energy on what we do best, and I want all of you to know how immensely proud I am of your hard work and professionalism,” she added.