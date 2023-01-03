US Virgin Islands Attorney General FIRED After Suing JPMorgan Chase, Accusing Bank Of 'Facilitating' Jeffrey Epstein Abuse

RadarOnline.com previously learned the estate of Epstein had agreed to pay roughly $105 million to the U.S. Virgin Islands. The amount was to settle claims that the disgraced financier used the territory for his sex trafficking operation.

"This settlement restores the faith of the People of the Virgin Islands that its laws will be enforced, without fear or favor, against those who break them," the then-Virgin Islands Attorney General shared in a news release. "We are sending a clear message that the Virgin Islands will not serve as a haven for human trafficking."

Reports have since surfaced claiming that USVI Governor Albert Bryan Jr. was upset that George did not notify him about the December 27 suit which also claimed JPMorgan "financially benefited from this participation."