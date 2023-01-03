Brad Pitt Rings In The New Year With New GF Ines de Ramon On Romantic Mexico Vacation

Actor Brad Pitt celebrated the start of the New Year alongside his new girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, on a romantic getaway to Mexico, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Pitt, 59, made things official with Ramon in December 2022 — a month after the social media influencer and jewelry designer turned 30.

The new couple took their relationship to the next level with a romantic retreat to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, to celebrate the New Year. The budding romance comes amid the 59-year-old actor and ex-wife Angelina Jolie ongoing court battle over their $164 million French estate.