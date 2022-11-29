'This Could Be Love': Brad Pitt Tired Of Flings, 'Serious' About New Love Ines de Ramon

Spotted backstage at a November 13 Bono concert in Los Angeles, Brad Pitt appeared happy to show off the new woman in his life, Ines de Ramon, to his pals Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber. While the pairing shocked the world, RadarOnline.com has learned they've been secretly dating for months.

"They met through a mutual friend and have been quietly seeing each other for months," an insider revealed. "They enjoy each other's company, whether they're talking about a subject they feel passionate about or taking in a concert."