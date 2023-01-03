Elon Musk Teases Release Of 'Fauci Files'

Tesla founder Elon Musk teased the latest "Fauci files" release aimed at Dr. Anthony Fauci and the handling of the COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent vaccine by top U.S. medical experts. The Twitter CEO claimed that the release would not be "boring," RadarOnline.com has learned.

Since buying the social platform, Musk has been on a crusade to expose Twitter's past leadership's decisions on censoring individuals from the platform, such as Kanye West and ex-president Donald Trump.

The tech innovator made Dr. Fauci — who is retired from his role as chief medical advisor for the White House and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) — his latest target after he accused the medical expert of secretly funding the lab in Wuhan, China, which is believed to be the outbreak point of COVID-19.