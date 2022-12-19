Newly Released 'Twitter Files' Show FBI BULLIED Social Media Platform For Failure To Regularly Report 'State Propaganda'
A new cache of “Twitter Files” released at the behest of Elon Musk over the weekend suggested the FBI pressured the social media platform to report cases of “state propaganda” for months prior to the 2020 presidential election, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Journalist Matt Taibbi, seemingly under Musk’s direction, released a series of emails and screenshots on Sunday night between San Francisco FBI agent Elvis Chan and Twitter’s former Trust and Safety chief Yoel Roth.
The emails, dated July 2020, appeared to show Chan and the FBI’s Foreign Influence Task Force interrogating Roth over “official state media actors” and the alleged actors’ use of the popular social media platform.
One email released by Taibbi showed that Chan and the FBI were not happy Twitter “had not observed much recent activity from official propaganda actors on [the] platform” less than four months before the presidential election between then-President Donald Trump and then-candidate Joe Biden.
Roth’s reply indicated the platform’s Trust and Safety chief was “perplexed” by the bureau’s insistent probing inquiry and the bureau’s “flawed” line of questioning.
“I’m frankly perplexed by the requests here, which seem more like something we’d get from a congressional committee than the Bureau,” Roth wrote in one email to his team, adding that he was not “particularly comfortable with the Bureau (and by extension the Intelligence Community) demanding written answers.”
Roth also deemed the FBI’s line of questioning to be “flawed” because both the bureau and Twitter allegedly already acknowledged “official state propaganda is definitely a thing on Twitter.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Taibbi’s release of the latest cache of “Twitter Files” – dubbed “Twitter Files Supplemental” – came shortly after Taibbi compared the FBI and Twitter’s relationship in 2020 as having a “master-canine quality” in which both parties were in “constant and pervasive” contact with one another.
- 'It's A Bluff': Jack Sweeney Claps Back At Elon Musk After Twitter CEO Threatens Legal Action Over Celeb Jet-Tracking Account
- 'Do Not Amplify': Twitter Kept 'Secret Blacklist' Of Topics & Accounts To Keep From Trending Prior To Elon Musk's Takeover Of Platform
- Elon Musk Grows Paranoid Over Potential 'Twitter Files' Retaliation, Warns Followers He Has No Plans To Take His Life
Taibbi also claimed the FBI treated Twitter like a “subsidiary” after first beginning to flag a series of accounts for alleged “misinformation” starting in January 2020.
“The FBI regularly engages with private sector entities to provide information specific to identified foreign malign influence actors’ subversive, undeclared, covert, or criminal activities,” the bureau told Taibbi in a statement following his recent allegations.