Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Twitter

Newly Released 'Twitter Files' Show FBI BULLIED Social Media Platform For Failure To Regularly Report 'State Propaganda'

'Twitter Files' Show FBI Bullied Platform For Not Reporting Propaganda
Source: Mega
By:

Dec. 19 2022, Published 11:30 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

A new cache of “Twitter Files” released at the behest of Elon Musk over the weekend suggested the FBI pressured the social media platform to report cases of “state propaganda” for months prior to the 2020 presidential election, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Journalist Matt Taibbi, seemingly under Musk’s direction, released a series of emails and screenshots on Sunday night between San Francisco FBI agent Elvis Chan and Twitter’s former Trust and Safety chief Yoel Roth.

Article continues below advertisement
'Twitter Files' Show FBI Bullied Platform For Not Reporting Propaganda
Source: Mega

The emails, dated July 2020, appeared to show Chan and the FBI’s Foreign Influence Task Force interrogating Roth over “official state media actors” and the alleged actors’ use of the popular social media platform.

One email released by Taibbi showed that Chan and the FBI were not happy Twitter “had not observed much recent activity from official propaganda actors on [the] platform” less than four months before the presidential election between then-President Donald Trump and then-candidate Joe Biden.

Article continues below advertisement
'Twitter Files' Show FBI Bullied Platform For Not Reporting Propaganda
Source: Mega

Roth’s reply indicated the platform’s Trust and Safety chief was “perplexed” by the bureau’s insistent probing inquiry and the bureau’s “flawed” line of questioning.

“I’m frankly perplexed by the requests here, which seem more like something we’d get from a congressional committee than the Bureau,” Roth wrote in one email to his team, adding that he was not “particularly comfortable with the Bureau (and by extension the Intelligence Community) demanding written answers.”

Roth also deemed the FBI’s line of questioning to be “flawed” because both the bureau and Twitter allegedly already acknowledged “official state propaganda is definitely a thing on Twitter.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Taibbi’s release of the latest cache of “Twitter Files” – dubbed “Twitter Files Supplemental” – came shortly after Taibbi compared the FBI and Twitter’s relationship in 2020 as having a “master-canine quality” in which both parties were in “constant and pervasive” contact with one another.

Article continues below advertisement
'Twitter Files' Show FBI Bullied Platform For Not Reporting Propaganda
Source: Mega

Taibbi also claimed the FBI treated Twitter like a “subsidiary” after first beginning to flag a series of accounts for alleged “misinformation” starting in January 2020.

“The FBI regularly engages with private sector entities to provide information specific to identified foreign malign influence actors’ subversive, undeclared, covert, or criminal activities,” the bureau told Taibbi in a statement following his recent allegations.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2022 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.