Newly Released 'Twitter Files' Show FBI BULLIED Social Media Platform For Failure To Regularly Report 'State Propaganda'

A new cache of “Twitter Files” released at the behest of Elon Musk over the weekend suggested the FBI pressured the social media platform to report cases of “state propaganda” for months prior to the 2020 presidential election, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Journalist Matt Taibbi, seemingly under Musk’s direction, released a series of emails and screenshots on Sunday night between San Francisco FBI agent Elvis Chan and Twitter’s former Trust and Safety chief Yoel Roth.