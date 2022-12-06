Elon Musk Grows Paranoid Over Potential 'Twitter Files' Retaliation, Warns Followers He Has No Plans To Take His Life

A top tech personality, Kim Dotcom, asked the 51-year-old Twitter CEO if he had "suicidal thoughts" in light of the Hunter leaks.

"I do not have any suicidal thoughts. If I committed suicide, it’s not real," Musk replied, prompting eyebrows to raise.

The response seemed to hint that should something happen to Musk, it was not by his own doing.

While he was still on the topic of releasing Hunter-related internal documents, he alluded to "more smoking guns" regarding his company's previous censorship policies under former leadership.

The odd exchange was not the first time Musk made a cryptic message on his platform about being harmed.