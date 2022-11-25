Elon Musk Vows To Provide 'Full Disclosure' Why Twitter Suppressed Hunter Biden Laptop Story Ahead Of 2020 Presidential Election
Elon Musk promised to provide full disclosure regarding why Twitter decided to suppress the Hunter Biden laptop story in the days leading up to the 2020 presidential election between Joe Biden and Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
Musk’s vow comes after one Twitter user demanded answers in connection to the platform’s controversial decision, particularly after it was confirmed the content found on the laptop was authentic.
“Raise your hand if you think [Musk] should make public all internal discussions about the decision to censor the story on Hunter Biden's laptop before the 2020 Election in the interest of Transparency,” the user wrote earlier this week.
“This is necessary to restore public trust,” the 51-year-old new Twitter CEO responded.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the New York Post first broke the Hunter Biden laptop story on October 14, 2020 – roughly two weeks before the presidential election between then-candidate Biden and then-President Trump.
It was later revealed the FBI pressured social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook to suppress the story over concerns it was part of a Russian misinformation campaign at the time.
When it was revealed Twitter bowed to the FBI’s request and censored the story that allegedly connected both Hunter and then-candidate Biden to the advisor of a Ukrainian energy company, Musk spoke out and called the platform’s decision “obviously incredibly inappropriate.”
“Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated,” Musk wrote in a statement shortly after taking over Twitter on October 27, promising not to censor topics like the Hunter Biden laptop story.
But Musk’s vow to investigate why Twitter censored the 2020 Hunter Biden laptop story comes just days after it was revealed Twitter is still working with the FBI official who pushed the company to suppress certain stories, Laura Dehmlow.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Dehmlow is still working with both Twitter and Facebook, as well as a number of other private companies, to protect threats against the subversion of information on social media platforms.
Despite reports Dehmlow is still working with Twitter, the company spoke out and claimed they do not “coordinate with other entities when making content moderation decisions.”
“We independently evaluate content in line with the Twitter Rules,” a spokesperson for Musk’s new company added.
Musk’s investigation into why his Twitter predecessors suppressed the Hunter Biden laptop story leading up to the 2020 election also comes after House Republicans vowed to investigate Hunter, President Biden and the president’s alleged involvement in his son’s “shady” and allegedly illegal overseas business deals – further evidence of which was allegedly found on Hunter’s abandoned laptop.
“Our investigation is about Joe Biden,” GOP House Rep. James Comer, who is set to head the House Judiciary Committee come January, said last week. “Was Joe Biden directly involved with Hunter Biden’s business deals and is he compromised? That’s our investigation.”