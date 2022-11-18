Twitter Declared 'Dead' After 75% Of Employees Abandon Platform Days After Elon Musk Acquires Company For $44 Billion
Elon Musk’s Twitter is on the verge of being declared “dead” after 75% of employees abandoned the platform this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a shocking development to come after Musk gave his employees until 5 PM Thursday to decide whether they will stay with the company, 75% reportedly decided to depart – leaving the social media platform both vulnerable and lacking of vital infrastructure meant to keep the site afloat.
Even more shocking are reports the 51-year-old billionaire Tesla and SpaceX founder – who officially acquired Twitter on October 27 for $44 billion – is facing a potential investigation by the Federal Trade Commission spearheaded by Senator Ed Markey.
“The team that maintains Twitter’s core system libraries that every engineer at the company uses is gone after Thursday,” one employee recently revealed, according to Politico. “You cannot run Twitter without this team.”
“I know of six critical systems (like ‘serving tweets’ levels of critical) which no longer have any engineers,” said another employee who has since left Twitter following Musk’s acquisition of the multi-billion-dollar platform. “There is no longer even a skeleton crew manning the system.”
“It will continue to coast until it runs into something, and then it will stop,” the former employee added.
Staffers behind Musk’s much-hyped signature verification project, which would allow users to verify any account for $8, have also reportedly left the company just days before the project was set to relaunch on November 29.
“This is going to look like a very different company tomorrow,” one insider said regarding Musk’s 5 PM Thursday deadline ultimatum. Another revealed that “the entirety of Twitter’s payroll department has resigned/not elected to sign up for Elon’s Twitter 2.0.”
Despite numerous reports Musk’s deadline plan had backfired, and despite numerous reports the platform is expected “to start breaking soon” as a result of the “scale of the resignations this week,” Musk has insisted “the best people are staying” and that he is “not super worried.”
But Musk is also facing a potential investigation into his newly acquired platform after Senator Markey, alongside six of Markey’s Senate colleagues, wrote to the FTC requesting the commission “crack down” on Twitter in light of its new ownership.
“We write regarding Twitter’s serious, willful disregard for the safety and security of its users, and encourage the Federal Trade Commission to investigate any breach of Twitter’s consent decree or other violations of our consumer protection laws,” the seven senators wrote.
The senators also requested a probe into the “alarming steps that have undermined the integrity and safety of the platform” and Musk’s alleged implementation of a “growth-at-all-costs strategy” that has left Twitter users vulnerable and exposed to “fraud, scams, and dangerous impersonation.”