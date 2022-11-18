Twitter Declared 'Dead' After 75% Of Employees Abandon Platform Days After Elon Musk Acquires Company For $44 Billion

Elon Musk’s Twitter is on the verge of being declared “dead” after 75% of employees abandoned the platform this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a shocking development to come after Musk gave his employees until 5 PM Thursday to decide whether they will stay with the company, 75% reportedly decided to depart – leaving the social media platform both vulnerable and lacking of vital infrastructure meant to keep the site afloat.