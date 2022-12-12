Angelina Jolie Looks Tense With Daughter Zahara, 17, As She Wages War On Ex Brad Pitt Over French Winery
Angelina Jolie looked like the opposite of a relaxed mom while doing retail therapy with her daughter, Zahara. The Maleficent actress appeared tense and as unhappy during her mother/daughter shopping day on Monday, signifying her ongoing legal battle with her ex-husband, Brad Pitt, might be weighing on her.
As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, Pitt recently scored a small victory against Jolie after a judge sided with the Bullet Train star in their bitter war over the sale of their French winery. Jolie has kept a low profile since then, but the stress was written all over her face when she stepped out with her daughter this week.
Wearing a black trench coat with matching slacks and ankle boots, the mom of six looked like she was in no mood to shop. Holding a Y-3 Adidas bag in hand, Jolie failed to smile during the day out with her oldest daughter.
In the photos obtained by Daily Mail, Zahara appeared to feel the same way.
Pitt sued Jolie earlier this year after she sold her stake in a $164 million French estate and vineyard, Chateau Miraval S.A. They had bought the winery during their marriage.
The actor argued that they had agreed not to offload their shares without the other one's approval; however, Pitt said his ex did the opposite.
He said Jolie sold her stake to Tenute del Mondo, a company that is “indirectly owned and controlled” by a Russian oligarch named Yuri Shefler. Pitt said Shefler has attempted a “hostile takeover” ever since.
Jolie isn't just fighting her ex over the winery.
While the judge declared them legally single, their never-ending divorce is still ongoing — as the two are still fighting over custody of their four minor children: Zahara, Shiloh, 16, and 14-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.
Jolie and Pitt's oldest kids — Maddox, 21, and Pax, 19, — are already adults.
Their ex-love affair made headlines again after Jolie accused Pitt of being violent with two of the children. In October, she filed bombshell documents claiming Pitt of "choking" one of their children and "striking" another in the face during the now-infamous 2016 plane fight.
However, a source close to Pitt told RadarOnline.com that Angelina's version of events is "untrue" and "constantly evolving." The actor was investigated by the FBI over the incident. The L.A. Department of Children and Family Services also investigated Pitt for child abuse, and nothing came out of it.
Earlier this year, Angelina was identified as the "Jane Doe" who filed a lawsuit against the FBI questioning why the investigation into her ex over assault allegations was closed.