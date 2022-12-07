Brad Pitt Scores Small Victory In Court After Actor Accuses Ex-Wife Angelina Jolie Of Refusing To Turn Over Key Documents In Battle Over $164 Million French Estate

Further, it said Pitt wasted the company’s money by "spending millions on vanity projects, including more than $1 million on swimming pool renovations and other funds restoring a recording studio."

In addition, Jolie has asked the court to dismiss several of the claims against her. She argued there was never a contract to not sell their interest in the estate.

Her lawyer said Pitt “does not even allege an oral agreement. Instead, Pitt posits that, through conduct alone, he somehow understood that Jolie granted him the specific right to consent to or veto—for the rest of her life and regardless of circumstance—any attempt by Jolie to sell her interest in the chateau to anyone else.”