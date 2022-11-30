Brad Pitt Accuses Ex-Wife Angelina Jolie Of ‘Refusing To Produce Any Documents’ As Part Of Their Fight Over $164 Million French Estate
Brad Pitt said his ex-wife Angelina Jolie continues to play games as part of their bitter battle over a $164 million estate, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Pitt, 58, dropped the bombshell in a new filing in the lawsuit he brought against Jolie, 47.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this year, Pitt sued his ex-wife in a bombshell lawsuit which accused her of breaking a promise they made during their marriage.
The two had purchased Chateau Miraval S.A. — a home and vineyard in the south of France — in 2008. He said they had envisioned it as a family business for their children. He said they both promised not to sell off their stake in the business without the other’s approval.
The Bullet Train star said he spent a ton of money and time on turning the vineyard into a lucrative business. Pitt said when Jolie filed for divorce in 2016, it appeared she agreed that he had invested a substantial amount into the company.
He said she initially proposed to pay him a fee for his “day-to-day management” of the business but then negotiations stalled after Jolie allegedly made an “unreasonable demand.”
In 2021, Pitt said Jolie told him she wanted out of the business due to personal objections to owning an alcohol company. He said they started working on finding a buyer for her interest. However, he said things turned a dark turn when a decision came down in their custody battle.
He said after the judge sided with him on a matter, Jolie then turned around and backed out of talks with him over the vineyard. Pitt said she then secretly sold her interest to a company called Tenute del Mondo.
Tenute del Mondo is “indirectly owned and controlled” by a Russian oligarch named Yuri Shefler. Pitt has accused Shefler and his company of attempting a hostile takeover of Chateau Miraval S.A. since Jolie sold her stake.
Pitt sued to invalidate the sale that Jolie made to Tenute del Mondo.
Jolie’s company Nouvel countersued Pitt for $250 million. She said, “In retaliation for the divorce and custody proceedings, Pitt embarked on a multi-faceted, years-long campaign to seize control of Chateau Miraval and appropriate the company’s assets for his benefit and that of his own companies and friends.”
Her company accused Pitt of wasting the company's assets by "spending millions on vanity projects, including more than $1 million on swimming pool renovations and other funds restoring a recording studio."
Nouvel accused Pitt of having, “attempted to turn over 50% of the ownership of Chateau Miraval’s most valuable assets, the Miraval trademarks" for free to one of his pals.
Separately, Jolie has asked the court to dismiss several of Pitt’s claims against her. One of her arguments was Pitt failed to provide any alleged agreement where they promised not to sell their stake without approval.
She said Pitt “does not even allege an oral agreement. Instead, Pitt posits that, through conduct alone, he somehow understood that Jolie granted him the specific right to consent to or veto—for the rest of her life and regardless of circumstance—any attempt by Jolie to sell her interest in the chateau to anyone else.”
Now, according to newly filed documents, Pitt accuses Jolie of “refusing to produce any documents” until her motion is heard by the judge. He said both she and her company are “trying to shield even the agreements concerning the purported sale at the heart of this dispute.”
As RadarOnline.com first reported, Jolie continues to battle the FBI over the release of records related to their investigation into Pitt following their infamous 2016 plane fight.