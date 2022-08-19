Shocking Photos Of Angelina Jolie's Alleged Bruises From Brad Pitt's Airplane Attack Leak As Actress Fights FBI Over Records
A series of photos showing Angelina Jolie bruised following her infamous 2016 airplane fight with then-husband Brad Pitt have leaked, Radar has learned.
The photos were submitted by the actress to the FBI after they launched an investigation into the incident. In the snaps, Jolie can be seen with large bruises on her hand and elbow.
Sources told Page Six Jolie handed over the photos along with handwritten notes from her children detailing the fight to investigators.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the then-couple were traveling from Nice, France, to the US when they started having a verbal altercation.
Jolie claimed Pitt was intoxicated and started screaming at her about parenting their children.
During the fight, Jolie said Pitt “grabbed her by her head,” “grabbed her by the shoulders,” and proceeded to push her in the bathroom. The actress said he punched the ceiling 4 times while screaming “you’re f------ up this family,”
At one point, Pitt told Jolie their son Maddox looked like a “Columbine kid,” a reference to the gunmen from the 1999 school shooting.
Pitt accused the actress of ruining the family which Maddox took offense. The teenager told Pitt that he was the one causing issues.
Jolie said Pitt moved towards Maddox like he was going to attack which led her to put the actor in a chokehold. Pitt then threw himself back which caused Jolie alleged injuries to her back, elbow and hand.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, sources close to Pitt tell us the actor lives in fear of what Jolie will do every day.
“If it wasn’t so serious, it would be funny,” a friend close to the star said. “At this point, it would be lovely to say Brad had made peace with the fact that the harassment from his ex will never end, but the truth is he lives in fear of what she is going to do next.”
“Angelina seems to be obsessed with destroying him. Whenever there is a new negative story in the press, Brad knows who is behind it,” the friend added.